An Ammon woman was arrested Friday evening after she reportedly tried to attack a man with a baseball bat and threatened to kill him.
The probable cause affidavit states Denise Cook, 58 was attacking the friend of her adult son, who was attempting to collect the son’s clothing from her residence.
A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to the residence twice that day. The first time, the three men at the residence said Cook had hit one of them in the face while they were gathering her son’s belongings. She then reportedly ran out of the house.
The victims said they did not want Cook arrested or charged, but were concerned because she was outside at night in the cold. They said she had also been drinking.
The deputy found Cook in a neighbor’s house. She denied that she had hit anyone, instead saying one of the men had shoved her against a wall and threatened to break her wrist.
Cook also said one of the men had taken her phone to stop her from calling 911 and thrown it outside. The deputy wrote in his affidavit, however, that no such phone was found.
Cook reportedly demanded the men be forced out of her residence, but the deputy explained that, because they had been living there for several months, they were legal residents and could not be forced out.
The deputy left the residence, but was called back after one of the men reported Cook came at him with the baseball bat as if to hit him. The other two men also reportedly witnessed Cook threaten to kill the victim and corroborated his statement.
Cook was outside when the deputy arrived. She admitted to having the bat, but denied that she had made any verbal or physical threats.
Cook was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. She was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between her and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 4 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.