 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Ammon woman was arrested Friday evening after she reportedly tried to attack a man with a baseball bat and threatened to kill him.

The probable cause affidavit states Denise Cook, 58 was attacking the friend of her adult son, who was attempting to collect the son’s clothing from her residence.


