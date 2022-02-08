An Ammon woman who was arrested in May for threatening a woman with a gun was sentenced Friday to unsupervised probation.
Macilynn Rowen, 21, was charged with aggravated assault after she admitted to pointing a gun at the victim. The charge was reduced to exhibition of a deadly weapon and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors, as part of a plea agreement.
In addition to one year of probation, Rowen was given 180 days of suspended jail time, which the judge can impose as punishment if she violates the terms of her probation.
Rowen reportedly threatened the victim after the victim followed her, saying she had seen Rowen driving and decided to follow her, and that Rowen stopped and began yelling at her. The two had reportedly been involved in a previous confrontation, according to court records.
The victim said Rowen got close to her and that she pushed Rowen back. Rowen reportedly responded by drawing the weapon.
Rowen told police she bought the gun after a previous confrontation with the victim, and said she had been acting in self-defense.
Both Rowen and the victim recorded each other with their phones during the incident. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy reviewed the videos and learned Rowen was holding the gun when she exited her car, before the victim pushed her.