Serrato Valenzuela lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges IFPD violated the constitutional rights of Salvador Serrato and Nancy Valenzuela when arresting them on April 19, 2021.

Two people have filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department alleging officers improperly used force when arresting them in April 2021. 

The lawsuit, which was filed Salvador Serrato and Nancy Valenzuela in federal court, states officers pointed a gun at Serrato and threw Valenzuela to the ground twice, causing injuries. 


Download PDF Lawsuit
