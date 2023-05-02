Two people have filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department alleging officers improperly used force when arresting them in April 2021.
The lawsuit, which was filed Salvador Serrato and Nancy Valenzuela in federal court, states officers pointed a gun at Serrato and threw Valenzuela to the ground twice, causing injuries.
Police were reportedly investigating a report of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. Both Serrato and Valenzuela said they had not been fighting.
The lawsuit is the fourth filed against the police department in a year that has seen suspects speaking out against officers' actions by taking them to court.
Previous lawsuits include one filed in May 2022 by Tony Irvine and his attorney Jason Wood alleging an officer improperly tackled him and broke his ribs in July 2020. In January, the family of Joseph Johnson filed a lawsuit alleging misconduct by an officer who shot and killed Johnson in February 2021 while searching for a runaway suspect. Also in January, Michael Martinez sued the department saying an officer wrongfully used a Taser on him in September 2021.
Serrato and Valenzuela are being represented by attorneys Kyle May and Andrew Hart of May, Rammell & Wells based in Pocatello.
The complaint filed by the plaintiffs in the lawsuit states Serrato and Valenzuela were talking on a sidewalk on 17th Street on April 19, 2021, when Officer Anthony Overby approached them.
A probable cause affidavit in a criminal case filed against Serrato states a 911 caller reported they saw a man grab a woman by the arm and hair and force her into a car.
The complaint states Overby immediately told Serrato and Valenzuela to get on the ground. Serrato, who does not speak English, reportedly saw Overby pointing at the ground in front of him and began moving to the spot Overby was pointing to.
Overby reportedly drew his gun and again told the couple to get on the ground. Other officers were arriving on scene around this time.
Valenzuela asked the officer why they were being detained and said no crime had been committed, according to the complaint. It then states Overby approached her and threw her against the ground.
The complaint says Valenzuela stood up and asked her a question a second time, and that Overby again threw her to the ground.
Officer Monica Smith, who is named as a defendant alongside Overby, then reportedly restrained Valenzuela.
The complaint states Overby then approached Serrato, who was reportedly standing still with his hands in the air, and "threw him to the ground face first."
Serrato reportedly suffered injuries when Overby threw him to the ground and several officers got on top of him to restrain him. The complaint says he will need surgery to recover.
The lawsuit alleges Overby approached the couple without confirming whether they were the suspects who had been reported in the 911 call.
"During their subsequent conversation with Nancy and Salvador, the Officer Defendants learned that no domestic abuse had occurred and/or that Salvador and Nancy were not the individuals who were reported as being engaged in a domestic dispute, if said report was accurate to begin with," the attorneys wrote in the complaint.
Serrato was charged with misdemeanor battery, but the case was dismissed two weeks after his arrest.
The probable cause affidavit in the case, a document in which officers describe their investigation of a reported crime and why they arrested the defendant, is only seven sentences long.
Officer Tyler Moritsch, who is a defendant in the suit, wrote down the details of what the 911 caller reported, and a statement that Serrato and Valenzuela denied the allegation. No details are included on how Serrato was identified as the suspect from the 911 call or why he was believed to have committed battery.
The complaint goes on to state the officers refused to believe both Serrato's and Valenzuela's denials that a crime occurred. The officers allegedly thought Valenzuela was lying because Serrato was an undocumented immigrant, and she was covering for him to protect him from deportation.
A white substance was reportedly found in Serrato's wallet, which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. A lab test by Idaho State Police, however, did not confirm the substance was a drug.
The lawsuit alleges police did not have grounds to search Serrato's wallet and that the allegation was malicious.
"Defendants also arrested and prosecuted Salvador for the purpose of justifying and hiding Officer Overby’s and the other Officer Defendants’ unconstitutional conduct," the complaint said.
Serrato and Valenzuela are accusing the police department of violating their Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights. No specific amount has been demanded.
Besides Overby, Smith and Moritsch, the lawsuit names Darin Moulton, Dustin Howell, Jose Abreo and Kevin Goms as codefendants. No details are included in the complaint explaining why they were named.
The city of Idaho Falls and Police Chief Bryce Johnson are also named as defendants, with the city alleging the police department did not train the officers properly.
Overby, who was reportedly the first officer on scene, was disciplined in 2014 when he worked as an officer for the Blackfoot Police Department. He and four other officers trespassed on private property while off duty. No criminal charges were filed.
The Idaho Falls Police Department has not filed a response to the lawsuit.
