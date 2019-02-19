On Sunday, February 17, 2019 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Idaho Falls Police Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Neptune Drive for reports that an armed and masked man had forced entry into a private residence.
Within nine minutes of the 911 call being placed to Idaho Falls Dispatch, Idaho Falls Police Officers arrived on scene and apprehended the suspect outside the residence. Eddie Walker, a 28 year old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for Burglary, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon without the Intent to Kill and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.
A 12 gauge shotgun was recovered at the scene. No shots were fired. One resident received minor injuries as a result of a physical altercation with the suspect before officers arrived on scene. No other injuries were reported in regards to this incident.
As Idaho Falls Police Officers were securing the scene, officers observed signs that a second person had fled from the residence. An IFPD Officer and a Bonneville County Sheriff Deputy followed this lead and discovered a second male, later identified as Jon Dale, a 23 year old Iona resident, a short distance from the residence. The officer and deputy pursued Dale to the Idaho Falls Airport, where Dale was apprehended and taken into custody.
Dale was not involved in the burglary attempt, but had been present at the residence shortly before law enforcement arrived and fled due to an outstanding warrant. Dale was arrested for Resisting or Obstructing Arrest, Criminal Trespass and a Bingham County Warrant for Felony Burglary.
The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police for their assistance in this matter.