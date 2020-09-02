A four-hour standoff between an armed man and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office ended peacefully Tuesday after the man agreed to exit the house unarmed.
According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 12:40 p.m. to the residence near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and 45th East. Family members of the man were exiting the house and said he was still inside, armed with a handgun, and that he was suicidal.
The sheriff’s office SWAT team was called in, and nearby residents, businesses and a school were alerted to the situation.
Negotiators spoke with the man over the next four hours and convinced him to exit the residence without the gun. The news release states he is receiving mental health treatment.
“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank nearby residents and businesses who were displaced during this situation for their patience and cooperation during a potentially life threatening situation,” Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell wrote in the news release.