The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man at a rest stop.
Randy Michael Larkin, 58, of Chubbuck, was arrested Friday for shooting and killing Morey Pelton, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The shooting occurred sometime between the late night on May 12 and early morning of May 13. Pelton's body was found at Lane Clark Rest Area on May 13 with a gunshot wound.
Larkin was reportedly indicted before his arrest by a grand jury for first-degree murder. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, said he was unsure when Larkin was identified as a suspect in the investigation, but the grand jury proceeding took place Thursday, and possibly on Wednesday.
A court case had not been filed as of Friday afternoon. Unlike other court hearings, grand jury proceedings do not allow a defendant to be present, and they are often unaware of the case being made against them.
Grand jury records are not open to the public and no probable cause affidavit is likely to be filed explaining the case against Larkin.
The sheriff's office received assistance arresting Larkin from the Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department, and Idaho Falls Police Department. He is being held at Bonneville County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Lovell wrote in the news release that the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.
First-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence, or the death penalty.