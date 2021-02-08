An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday morning after fleeing the scene of a car accident that left his passenger unconscious.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an Idaho Falls Police Department officer responded to a two-car accident at 17th Street and 25th Street in the early hours of Feb. 7. The driver who was hit remained at the scene and told officers the other driver had fled on foot.
Police officers found the vehicle owner, Jose Campos-Leal, 30, in a nearby field based on the victim driver’s description. The affidavit said that Campos-Leal told police he was drunk but claimed his car had been stolen the night before and he was attempting to walk home. Officers found a partially full bottle of Corona on the floor of the car along with Campos-Leal’s wallet.
The female passenger in Campos-Leal’s car was found unconscious at the scene and taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in “a full trauma state,” according to the affidavit.
After being checked for injuries at the hospital, Campos-Leal was taken to Bonneville County Jail and charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury. A second charge for driving under the influence is pending the return of a blood test.