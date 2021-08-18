An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday for reportedly shooting a man outside a bar on Friday night.
Cristian Sanchez, 23, reportedly shot the victim outside a bar on Shoup Avenue after the victim confronted him for catcalling a woman. He was arrested by Idaho Falls Police during a traffic stop Wednesday, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states police responded to reports of the shooting around 11:10 p.m. Several witnesses identified Sanchez as the shooter. They said Sanchez made vulgar comments about a woman in the group. Her husband and a friend confronted Sanchez, who reportedly wanted to fight with them. The husband said he decided to back off, but his friend, the victim, continued the confrontation.
The witnesses said Sanchez and the victim began fighting. During the fight, Sanchez reportedly drew a gun and shot the victim. The witnesses said Sanchez told them the shooting was a "warning" and left.
One of the victim's friends drove him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Detectives investigating the scene found a bullet casing on the ground and bloodstains on a sidewalk.
Police contacted a friend of Sanchez who was reportedly with him during the shooting, according to the witnesses. The friend denied to police that he was at the scene, but reportedly told an officer that he hoped the victim would die from the injury.
Sanchez was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. September 1 in Bonneville County Court.