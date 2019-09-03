On September 2nd, 2019, at approximately 6:54 pm, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a residence in the 4000 N. block of 5th W. in Bonneville County to a report of a shooting. As emergency personnel arrived they found a 30 year old male, identified as Rory D. Neddo, deceased in the driveway of an apparent gunshot wound. During this time witnesses provided information that 29 year old Marshall D. Hendricks shot Neddo and left the area in a vehicle. That information was put out to surrounding Law Enforcement resulting in Hendricks being located by Jefferson County Deputies a short while after he left the scene.
Through investigation Deputies found that Neddo and Hendricks were acquainted had been arguing in the driveway of a residence on 5th W. The argument resulted in Hendricks shooting Neddo before leaving the scene in a vehicle. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies met with Hendricks in Jefferson County where he was being detained and placed him in custody. Hendricks was then transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for 2nd Degree Murder.
Deputies, with the assistance of the Bonneville County Coroner’s Office, are still working through processing evidence from the scene and sorting through information provided by witnesses to determine the exact nature of the argument and how it lead to the death of Neddo. An autopsy is also scheduled for later in the week.
No further information is available at this time.