An Idaho Falls man was arrested in the final hours before the new year after he reportedly shot a man during an argument.
A news release from Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements stated officers responded around 9 p.m. Thursday after gunshots were reported at an apartment complex on St. Clair Avenue.
The news release states the suspect, identified as Walter Alarcon, fired at the victim multiple times, causing two gunshot wounds. Clements said the victim was taken to a local hospital and is in fair condition.
Alarcon was also reportedly injured, though the news release does not state the cause of his injury. He was also taken to a local hospital for treatment before being arrested.
Alarcon was booked into jail for aggravated battery and unlawful discharge of a weapon in an occupied building. A criminal case has not yet been filed in court.