Police believe Marvin Charles Lee McDonald, 32, and Hailey Denise Terrisse, 22, have information pertaining to the shooting that occurred around noon Sunday on Moonstone Drive..
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is now seeking to arrest two individuals wanted in connection to a triple shooting that occurred Sunday.
Marvin Charles Lee McDonald, 32, and Hailey Denise Terrisse, 22, are both wanted for three counts each of aggravated battery with intent to commit serious bodily harm. According to the sheriff's office, three people were shot Sunday and were taken to a hospital.
Sgt. Bryan Lovell warned in the news release that both McDonald and Terrisse should be considered armed and dangerous. Terrisse has reportedly also used "McDonald" and "Heath" as her last name.
A car used by the pair was located by law enforcement Monday in Idaho Falls.
Lovell wrote in a news release Monday that McDonald and Terrisse have ties to Twin Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot and Aberdeen, and in the area around Ogden, Utah.
Anyone with information on the pair can contact the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office at 208-529-1200, or pass an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 208-522-1983. A $1,000 reward is being offered for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of McDonald and/or Terrisse.
Aggravated battery with intent to commit serious bodily harm is punishable with up to 20 years in prison per count.