An Idaho Falls man who reportedly set a house on fire has been charged with first-degree arson.
The charge was filed against Eli Lewis, 42, on Wednesday. Lewis was arrested Saturday after Idaho Falls Police Department officers received reports Lewis was threatening to burn the house down.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lewis was upset after a recent breakup. The caller who reported their concern told police they thought Lewis may harm himself.
The responding officers could already see smoke when they arrived near the address. The officers grabbed fire extinguishers from their cars and attempted to enter the home, believing Lewis may be inside.
The officers were met with black smoke when they opened the front door. An officer said they could see a couch on fire near the front door. Nobody answered when they called out to hear if anyone was inside. An attempt to douse the fire with the extinguisher was unsuccessful.
A neighbor told police they had Lewis on the phone and that Lewis told them he was walking his dog. Lewis reportedly told the neighbor there was no one inside the house.
Police pinged Lewis' phone and found him in Lincoln Park. An officer observed soot on his clothing, though he reportedly denied it was soot.
Lewis was arrested without incident. A family member of the property owner said Lewis lived at the burned home but was not the house's owner.
When the property owner arrived at the park to find Lewis, he reportedly told them, "I did it. The house was ugly. I made it beautiful." Lewis then reportedly told the arresting officer he had "gone off the deep end bad."
Lewis was charged with first-degree arson, punishable with up to 25 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in Bonneville County Courthouse.