An Ammon man who was last seen leaving an assisted living facility on March 1 has still not been located.
Arthur Pupedis, 70, left the residence at Curlew Drive wearing a green coat and carrying yellow gloves.
The Bonneville County Sheriff''s Office has questioned neighbors and searched the surrounding area, but no sign of Pupedis has been discovered.
Pupedis did not have a cell phone with him when he left and was using a cane to walk that would have made it difficult to traverse rough terrain. He weighs 140 pounds and is 5 feet 11 inches tall.
Pupedis signed out before leaving the facility around 11 a.m. and wrote that he was headed to Salt Lake City. He wrote that he would return on March 5. Pupedis no longer owned a car. Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said there was no indication Pupedis had Alzheimer's or dementia.
"There's a good chance somebody picked him up and took him somewhere, we just don't know who that is," Lovell said.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who saw or spoke to Pupedis in the weeks leading up to his disappearance to contact them at 208-529-1200.