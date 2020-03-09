For most Americans, the advice for how to combat COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus, is standard for most viral outbreaks: wash your hands, be careful where you cough, and if you're feeling sick stay home.
For some, however, avoiding crowds isn't an option. Prisons and jails holding hundreds if not thousands of inmates could become a hotbed for the virus.
Particularly vulnerable are the county jails. While the Idaho Department of Correction has protocols in place for a disease outbreak and regularly screens incoming prisoners, jails have far fewer uniform regulations for combating disease, and much more traffic in and out of the facility.
As of Monday, the New York Times reported there were an estimated 600 cases of coronavirus in the United States, double the number reported Friday. The virus has been reported in 34 states. No cases have been reported in Idaho, though neighboring Washington has seen one of the biggest outbreaks with 141 cases and 20 deaths. Every state bordering Idaho, except Montana and Wyoming, have reported cases.
Jeff Ray, public information officer for IDOC, released a statement Friday detailing the department's preparations in case the virus appears in Idaho. Incoming inmates are screened for medical issues, staff are encouraged to use sick days if they're not feeling well, and everyone is encouraged to wash their hands.
"IDOC is working closely with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and monitoring developments closely," Ray stated in an email. "Additionally, the department’s emergency coordinators throughout the state have been working together to ensure contingency plans are up to date and emergency supplies are available."
The prisons have plans to reduce staff to a need-only basis, and visitation may be reduced or canceled entirely if an outbreak occurs in the prisons. Ray said he could not speak for non-IDOC facilities holding Idaho prisoners, including county jails and private prisons.
Similar procedures are being considered by local jails, but jails are more vulnerable to the virus with new inmates entering on a regular basis.
The Bonneville County Jail houses an estimated 380 inmates according to Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell. About 15 to 25 people are taken to the jail as inmates each day, with about an equal number being released.
Jail inmates live in closer proximity to each other than prison inmates typically do. The Bonneville County Jail houses inmates in "pods" of around 60 inmates living in a shared space in bunk beds.
"Once (coronavirus) gets into an enclosed system like that, it kind of gets wild," said Dr. Jeff Keller, medical director for the Bonneville County Jail. Keller is also the medical director for the jails in Bingham, Jefferson, and Madison County, as well as the 3-B Detention & Treatment Center, the 5-C Juvenile Detention Center and the Juvenile Corrections Center in St. Anthony.
The jail could attempt to prevent the virus from entering the facility by refusing to take more inmates and reducing staff to a need-only basis.
Keller cited the outbreak in China as an example of what can go wrong. The Los Angeles Times reported 555 cases were discovered in five Chinese prisons last week. Keller also compared the potential for a prison outbreak to reports of outbreaks on cruise ships that have been put under quarantine.
Keller and other jail medical directors have been in contact with Eastern Idaho Public Health to form a plan in case the virus enters the facilities, including policies to quarantine inmates and cease accepting new inmates. The jail has isolated cells for emergencies or suicidal inmates that could be used to isolate inmates who test positive for the virus.
However, the jail does not have the space to isolate every inmate in individual cells.
"We have that ability to a certain extent or number of inmates, but not the entire population," Lovell said in a text message. "The layout and practicality of how the jail is designed and run doesn't allow for that possibility in every population situation."
Keller said the jail may be able to isolate inmates with the virus together into a single pod if a high number of them catch the virus.
"Hopefully we'll never get there, but that's what we talk about in our preparation meetings," Keller said.
Another concern is what to do with jail deputies or other jail staff who test positive for the virus or have contact with an inmate with the virus. Keller said the jail could quarantine the deputy in such a situation, but that discussions were still underway about how and where the deputy would be held.
Keller said he received test kits for the coronavirus Monday for use with inmates. The tests take four days to determine whether a person is infected, however, long enough that some inmates may bond out before results are conclusive.
Inmates entering the jail are interviewed about their medical condition during the booking process. Keller said inmates typically see a doctor at the jail within five days for a checkup to see if they are ill.
Bannock County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kasey Johnson said the Bannock County Jail started testing inmates for fevers in the last week. The jail has a cell where an inmate can be isolated if need be, but if more than one inmate is infected, Johnson said, the jail would have to turn to local hospitals and the Center for Disease Control for assistance.
The Idaho State Journal has reported on overcrowding in the Bannock County Jail, and attempts by the county to obtain funding to expand the facility. A 2017 photo showed inmates sleeping on the floor, conditions that can allow diseases such as the coronavirus to spread more easily.
The details for how jails can prepare and respond to the virus are still being hammered out. Keller said the virus is expected to enter Idaho, and it's vital that facilities have a plan before then.
"We're trying to do a really good job on all fronts and get out in front of this," Keller said.
Information about COVID-19 is available on the Center for Disease Control's website.