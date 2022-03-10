An Ashton man who reportedly sent nude photos and sexual messages to an undercover detective posing as a teenager has been arrested.
Dacoda Phelps, 26, reportedly contacted the detective on a dating website in November. He reportedly immediately sent several nude and sexual photographs to the account.
The detective, who was part the Idaho Crimes Against Children Task Force, was posing as a 14-year-old boy on the website.
The probable cause affidavit states Phelps sent several of the sexual photos before being told he was talking to a minor. Most of the photos sent after he was told he was speaking to a minor were non-sexual photos of himself, with the exception of one nude photo.
Phelps continued to contact the account, reportedly asking sexual questions and if the user wanted to "trade pics." He reportedly gave the detective his phone number.
When the detective asked what kind of pictures Phelps wanted, he reportedly responded that he wanted to see nude and sexual photographs of the 14-year-old.
When asked if it would be OK for a 14-year-old to send him sexual photos, Phelps reportedly responded by typing "Yeah I think it'll be okay if we delete them right after."
Among the photos Phelps sent were some he had used in social media accounts. The detective was able to identify him and find several accounts by searching online.
The detective also learned Phelps had warrants for his arrest in Nez Perce County and Fremont County for failing to appear in court. One of the charges in Fremont County was for distributing alcohol to a minor.
Phelps was charged with enticing a child through the internet, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Though he was arrested in February, he made his first appearance in court Thursday after being transferred from another county.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 22 in Bonneville County Court.