Two different cases were dismissed or partially dismissed last month after key witnesses did not appear at the preliminary hearings. 

The aggravated assault case filed against Joshua Schnoor, 40, was dismissed Wednesday. Similar circumstances led to the dismissal of a second-degree kidnapping charge against Noe Chavez, 21, on April 7. Chavez still faces misdemeanor charges.


