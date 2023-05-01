Two different cases were dismissed or partially dismissed last month after key witnesses did not appear at the preliminary hearings.
The aggravated assault case filed against Joshua Schnoor, 40, was dismissed Wednesday. Similar circumstances led to the dismissal of a second-degree kidnapping charge against Noe Chavez, 21, on April 7. Chavez still faces misdemeanor charges.
Schnoor was arrested in March after a woman reported he threatened her with a knife. He later admitted he had a knife, but denied threatening the victim with it, or waving it at her.
Court records state the prosecution asked for a continuance at Wednesday's preliminary hearing after a witness to the case did not appear. The motion was opposed by the defense, and the judge agreed to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning the case can be refiled.
Chavez was arrested in February after his ex-girlfriend reported he had prevented her from leaving her car. She said Chavez was driving erratically and begged her to restart the former relationship.
The victim said she jumped from the car and waved down a passing vehicle to contact police.
Though the kidnapping charge against Chavez was dismissed, he still faces charges of misdemeanor battery and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal said he could not say if the witnesses were the victims in each case.
"We’re limited on what we can comment as to the absence of the witnesses," Neal said in an email. "The witnesses I refer to were not law enforcement officers. The cases are being evaluated for possible re-filing."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.