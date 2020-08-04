BLACKFOOT – Early Tuesday morning, 20-year-old Jose A. Moreno attempted to force his way into a vehicle at gunpoint. On the corner of Spruce Street and Pacific Street, the subject allegedly tried to force the vehicle owner out of the vehicle at gunpoint while a young child remained inside.
Moreno would be unsuccessful at getting the vehicle operational and would flee the scene on foot. According to the Blackfoot Police press release, upon his fleeing of the area, Moreno is believed to have discharged the firearm in the direction of responding officers and investigation continues into this matter.
Shortly after, Moreno was located by the joint efforts of the Blackfoot Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff's Office and was then taken into custody. Moreno is being held in the Bingham County Jail pending arraignment of charges for Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and two accounts of Aggravated Assault on Certain Personnel.