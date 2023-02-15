The woman who was choked by Russell Marolf occasionally stopped to blink back tears in court Wednesdayas she explained to the judge how the attack changed her life.
The victim said Marolf only choked her for a few seconds, but in that time he caused enough damage to leave her with permanent injuries. She wrote in her impact statement that she now requires monthly treatment for migraines, has blind spots in her eyes, and must be sitting up to inhale a full breath of air.
Marolf, 37, was sentenced to 48 days in jail and four years of probation. The prosecution and defense jointly recommended the probation sentence in a binding plea agreement.
Marolf was arrested in July 2021 after the victim called 911 to report he choked her after she stopped him from assaulting her daughter.
The victim told District Judge Bruce Pickett she regularly has anxiety and fear about the attack, and that her daughter has been worried she is still not safe.
Defense Attorney Chad Marlowe said the probation agreement came after two attempts at mediation with the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office.
Marlowe said Marolf has family support, had stayed employed and was looking to move on.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Sean Johnson said Marolf has limited criminal history, a hunting violation and possession of drug paraphernalia, which were not violent offenses.
Johnson said he was concerned because the presentence investigation stated Marolf saw himself as the victim rather than the woman he choked.
Pickett told the attorneys he had been unsure if he would accept the plea agreement, saying he was concerned about howserious the victim's injuries were.
The judge also chastised Marolf for his self-pitying statements to the presentence investigator.
"She did not have her hands around your neck, you had your hands around hers," Pickett said.
Pickett accepted the plea agreement on the condition Marolf also serve jail time, with credit for time served.
Marlowe said his client had expected jail was off the table with the probation recommendation, but Pickett said he would not accept the deal without local incarceration. Marolf agreed to stand by the agreement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.