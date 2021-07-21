Two months after the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force submitted its report on the fatal shooting of Joseph Johnson, the Attorney General's Office is still reviewing the case.
The task force completed its investigation in May. The Attorney General's Office has been considering if the officer acted correctly in shooting Johnson or if he should face criminal charges.
Scott Graf, public information officer for the Attorney General's Office, said he could not give an estimate as to when a decision will be reached.
"Our office policy is to refrain from commenting on any aspects of ongoing investigations, including timelines," Graf said.
Johnson, 37, was killed in February while police were searching for another man who had fled from law enforcement who was believed to be armed. An officer had reportedly talked to Johnson before the shooting and told him police were searching his neighborhood.
As police were searching Johnson's backyard, he reportedly exited the house with a gun. Police Chief Bryce Johnson (no relation) has previously said Joseph Johnson was wearing clothing similar to the suspect. Bryce Johnson said police told Joseph Johnson to drop the gun. Police have not said what happened between the time officer ordered Joseph Johnson to drop his weapon and the moment he was shot.