Attorneys for the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office and the Bonneville County Public Defender's Office argued over how to interpret precedent Wednesday in the few cases that resemble Jenna Holm's.
The hearing was over a motion to dismiss filed by the defense that argued Holm should not have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the May 2020 death of Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Deputy Wyatt Maser.
The hearing ended without a decision by Judge Dane Watkins Jr., who said he would issue a written ruling after he reviewed the arguments.
Maser was killed while responding to a crash involving Holm. According to the sheriff's office and court records, Holm was uncooperative and wielded a machete, at one point swinging the weapon at Maser. After a deputy used a Taser on Holm, Maser was hit and killed by a vehicle driven by Sgt. Randy Flegel while crossing the road to handcuff Holm.
At issue was who bore responsibility for Maser's death. In both his motion and argument, Chief Public Defender Jordan Crane emphasized Flegel's role in the death, arguing that Holm could not be held criminally responsible unless the prosecution argued that Holm and Flegel had conspired together to commit the crime leading to his death.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer stood by the state's decision to charge Holm and not Flegel. He compared the case to someone hypothetically shoving a person in front of a moving bus, saying the person shoving would be responsible rather than the bus driver.
The attorneys also cited cases legally similar to Holm's, including State v Pina, in which a man who kidnapped a victim was charged with murder after a co-defendant shot and killed the victim, and State v Hokenson, in which a robber was charged when an officer died while attempting to disarm a bomb after the robbery.
In the Pina case, a judge overturned the conviction of Juan Carlos Fuentes-Pina after finding the prosecution had not properly instructed the jury on the need to prove that both Pina and the shooter intended to kill the victim. Crane similarly argued that Holm could not be charged with involuntary manslaughter because she and Flegel did not share an intent to commit a crime.
Spencer argued, however, that it was improper to compare Pina's murder case to Holm's manslaughter case because involuntary manslaughter by definition indicates the defendant is not believed to have intended to kill the victim.
"Though felony murder and involuntary manslaughter have many similarities and should generally be read in pari materia, involuntary manslaughter is distinct in some very important ways," Russell wrote in his response to Crane's motion.
Watkins questioned Spencer about his metaphor of someone shoving a person in front of a bus. He asked if a person committing a less intentional offense, such as driving with a broken taillight, would be legally responsible if the officer were hit by a car while conducting a traffic stop.
Spencer said they would not because they would be cooperating with law enforcement. He said the driver could be charged if they were to be uncooperative by stopping in the middle of the street rather than on the side of the road.
Spencer also cited a 1972 robbery and murder case involving Fred Hokenson, who tried to rob a pharmacy with a bomb and a knife. Hokenson was arrested, but a Lewiston police officer was killed when the bomb exploded.
Spencer said that though Hokenson was not present and did not intend to kill the officer, the Idaho Supreme Court found he could be convicted of involuntary manslaughter because he committed a crime that caused the officer's death.
Spencer concluded that Holm's refusal to cooperate and her reported threats against Maser and another driver while in the middle of a road at night warranted the manslaughter charge.
Crane disagreed with Hokenson's relevance to Holm's case, pointing out that Hokenson was responsible for creating the bomb that killed the officer. He said a better metaphor would be if the officer hit and killed a person while responding to the bomb threat.
"The defense wants this case to be more about the police and police action when, frankly, it's just not relevant," Spencer said. He elaborated, saying that Flegel did not commit a crime and that the case would be the same if a non-officer had hit and killed Maser.
Crane maintained his argument that Flegel's actions led to Maser's death and that the state needed to show he and Holm had committed a crime together.
"If the state sees Flegel's killing of Maser as an accident, then it's an accident," Crane said.
Watkins did not say when he intends to issue his ruling on the motion to dismiss. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 24.