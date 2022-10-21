Attorneys for the prosecution and defense in the murder case against Jake Eilander argued over evidence Thursday as they prepare for a jury trial to begin on Halloween.
Eilander has been charged with second-degree murder for reportedly shooting and killing Ulises Rangel, 44, in March outside a fitness center.
Court records state Rangel reacted angrily to something Eilander said. A confrontation between the two reportedly ended with Eilander shooting Rangel.
Defense attorneys Jordan Crane and John Thomas told the court they were fixed on beginning the jury trial on Oct. 31 without delay. The defense has previously argued that Eilander acted in self-defense.
At issue was whether Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal should be allowed to call witnesses to testify remotely, rather than in the courtroom, and whether late filings about witnesses by Neal should disqualify those witnesses from testifying.
Among the witnesses who would testify remotely would be experts, including a pathologist, an expert on DNA and an expert on ballistics.
"The trouble with video testimony is we don't know who else is in the room," Crane said during argument.
Neal said the witnesses, who are from Boise, received subpoenas for their expertise and asking them to attend every trial is unrealistic. He also said that members of the jury would still be able to see the witnesses.
District Judge Stevan Thompson sided with the defense, ordering Neal to ask the witnesses to attend the trial in person.
Thompson sided with the prosecution, however, in ruling that the timing of their disclosure of certain expert witnesses did not mean they should be blocked from testifying.
The defense said the disclosure was filed on Oct. 11, 20 days before trial. The late filing, Crane argued, left the defense without enough time to prepare a response. Eilander's attorneys asked the court to stop the witnesses from testifying.
Neal responded that the defense was aware of the witnesses before the official filing and said the defense was "just trying to gain an advantage by excluding testimony."
Neal argued that if the defense needed more time, the better solution would be to delay the trial.
Thompson ruled that, with 10 days left until the trial, the defense has time to review the testimony of the witnesses.
A hearing was set for Oct. 27 for the parties to discuss whether the prosecution can bring up Eilander's other crimes at trial.
Under Idaho Rules of Evidence 404b, a defendant's criminal history is "not admissible to prove a person’s character in order to show that on a particular occasion the person acted in accordance with the character."
Neal has argued in court filings that the cases he would bring up, which include incidents in which Eilander reportedly threatened other people with a gun, would not be banned by 404b because they would show "motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity, absence of mistake, or lack of accident."
"In this case, the incidents establish that Mr. Eilander carried loaded firearms in preparation for confrontations, including confrontations with unarmed individuals," Neal wrote in his notice of intent to use 404(b) evidence. "Mr. Eilander had possession of firearms with the intent to use them to intimidate unarmed individuals when he gets into confrontations with them."
Defense Attorney Alexander Sosa filed a response saying the prosecution was again late in filing the notice of intent to use 404b evidence. He also argued that the circumstances of those incidents were too different to be relevant to the shooting of Rangel. Sosa wrote that the victim in that case was known to Eilander and had previously threatened him, and that what was known about these incidents came almost exclusively from the victim.
Thompson said he would likely seal the hearing on Oct. 27, saying he did not want details about the prior incidents to be released if they could bias a potential jury.
