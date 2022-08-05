An author and retired criminal defense attorney has filed a motion asking the court to unseal records in the cases against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
Lori A.G. Hellis writes in her motion and supporting memorandums that she is working on a book about the case.
Vallow and Daybell are facing a multitude of felony charges, including first-degree murder, for the deaths of Vallow's children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua "J.J." Vallow, who were found buried on Daybell's property. Daybell is also charged with murder for the death of his wife, Tammy Daybell, who died a month before he married Vallow.
Hellis cites more than 60 instances of filings, hearings, and other court processes being sealed, typically meaning only the attorneys, the defendants and the judge are allowed access to the sealed information.
The investigation and prosecution of Vallow and Daybell has drawn intense public interest since December 2019, when the children were first reported missing. Media coverage of the case was cited in the decision to move the jury trial to Ada County.
Idaho Court Administrative Rule 32 sets the standards for when a court may seal records or close hearings, such as if the records contain "highly intimate facts," contain potentially defamatory statements, hold information that could result in financial loss or would compromise the court's ability to hold a fair trial.
Hellis argues in her memorandum supporting the motion that the court should be less willing to seal records, arguing that it's important for the case to remain open to public scrutiny.
"In the case at hand, the public, including the victims, cannot ascertain that the case is progressing fairly because they have no access to half of the documents and proceedings conducted in this case," Hellis writes. "As a result, victims, defendants, and the public can have no confidence going forward that the case will be conducted fairly and transparently."
Hellis also argues that the court has not made adequate efforts to make sure it's sealing records as little as necessary, saying hearings should have been held to justify the decision to seal records and hearings.
Hellis also states the court has not considered less restrictive ways to protect information, such as redacting documents.
"The fact that the media are interested in the case and desire to report on it is not sufficient to prove that the defendants will be unduly prejudiced by releasing pretrial documents or opening pretrial proceedings, especially when venue has already been changed to a larger population center to facilitate finding an unbiased jury," Hellis writes. "The court has chosen to deny access to entire documents and proceedings rather than, as required, to examine whether there is a less restrictive alternative, such as redacting sensitive information."
In addition to asking the court to unseal records in the case, Hellis is also requesting that in the future a hearing be held when the court wants to seal new records.
A motion hearing in both cases is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 16 in the Fremont County Courthouse.