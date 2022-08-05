Daybell-Vallow (copy)

Lori Vallow, left, and Chad Daybell.

 Post Register file

An author and retired criminal defense attorney has filed a motion asking the court to unseal records in the cases against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. 

Lori A.G. Hellis writes in her motion and supporting memorandums that she is working on a book about the case.

