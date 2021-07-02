A magistrate court judge bound Jorge Balderas, 27, to district court after a hearing Friday on his charge of intimidating a witness.
Balderas was arrested in March after he reportedly threatened Sasha Martinez, his codefendant in their first-degree kidnapping case, telling her she needed to withdraw a statement against him, "for your sake."
Balderas, Martinez and two other defendants, Austin Alverado and Laura Zamudio, are accused of kidnapping a woman, tying her to a chair for three days and torturing her, including by pouring lighter fluid under her seat and lighting it on fire.
Martinez gave statements to police that Balderas was directly involved with kidnapping the victim and that he was the ringleader of the effort.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Garvin called Idaho Falls Police Department Detective Rome Stiffler as his only witness, and presented a video recording of the conversation between Balderas and Martinez. Balderas was out on bail at the time, while Martinez was in the Bonneville County Jail.
In the video, Balderas gives Martinez names of three women he believed were in the jail with Martinez.
"He started out with listing several female names, saying a message needed to be sent on sight and that Sasha would know what he meant," Stiffler said. The detective added that he understood this to mean Balderas was ordering Martinez to attack these women.
Balderas and Martinez then turn to discussing her statement.
"I better (expletive) hear that your (expletive) statement's been withdrawn," Balderas tells Martinez.
Martinez denies making a statement to police, and the two argue back and forth. After repeatedly denying she made a statement, Balderas tells her, "For your sake, I (expletive) hope so."
Balderas also is seen telling Martinez to "make something up" or tell the court she was off her pills.
Defense Attorney Neal Randall asked Stiffler if Balderas ever explicitly told Martinez he would harm her. Stiffler testified that he did not, but that he understood "for your sake" to imply a threat.
In a closing argument, Garvin said that though there was no specific threat, it was clear Balderas was threatening Martinez to intimidating her into withdrawing her statement. Randall did not give a closing argument at the hearing.
A district court arraignment was set for 8:30 a.m. July 21 before Judge Bruce Pickett, though the attorneys agreed it was a placeholder date.
Intimidating a witness is punishable with up to five years in prison. Balderas is also charged in another case with first-degree kidnapping, punishable with up life in prison, and three counts of aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison each. A status conference in that case is scheduled for Tuesday.
Martinez, who is charged with first-degree kidnapping, aggravated battery and felony possession of a controlled substance, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.