The Idaho Falls Police Department still hasn't released the name of a man who reportedly fired shots at Hurricane's bar two-and-a-half weeks ago and was shot by police while trying to flee.
Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the man's name is still being withheld as the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigates both the shooting at the bar and the officer-involved shooting of the suspect.
Police discovered multiple rounds had struck the building and cars in the parking lot during the initial incident on Sept. 11.
Police located the suspect's car based on a description given by witnesses. The suspect reportedly attempted to flee a traffic stop and his vehicle was stopped with a PIT maneuver near the intersection of Whittier Street and Freeman Avenue.
The suspect then reportedly tried to flee on foot. An officer shot and injured the suspect, who was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. The department initially reported the man was in critical condition. No updates have been provided on the man's medical condition in the weeks since.
Clements said the police department would release the names of those involved in the shootings once the investigation has the information needed. Idaho State Police is leading the investigation.