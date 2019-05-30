An unidentified 69-year-old woman is hospitalized with critical injuries after she collided with a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer Thursday afternoon on 113th North near 15th East.
Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and an Idaho Falls ambulance crew were dispatched to the scene at about 3:40 p.m., a sheriff's office news release said.
Upon arrival they found witnesses and bystanders assisting with first aid on the bicyclist, the release said. Ambulance personnel transported the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.
Deputies learned the woman was riding her bike east on 113th North. The adult male driver of the pickup also was traveling east and attempted to go around the bike but the rider began drifting toward the center causing the pickup to drive across to the opposite side of the road in an attempt to avoid collision. However the victim still collided with the side of the pickup and trailer causing severe injuries, the release said.
Deputies closed the mile stretch of road for approximately 90 minutes in order to process the scene. The victim was not wearing a bicycle helmet.
The incident remains under investigation.