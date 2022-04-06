In what was described as a long time coming, the Idaho Falls City Council on March 31 voted to award a $24 million bid for construction of a new police station on Northgate Mile.
Councilman Jim Freeman motioned to approve the official bid amount of $23,847,576 to Idaho Falls-based Ormond Builders. The bid is in line with prior estimates made by city staff and the overall $30 million budget for the project, a city news release said. The building will officially be known as the Idaho Falls Community Policing Facility.
"This is something that, five years ago, I ran for office pushing for and now it's coming to fruition," Freeman said. "I'm pleased as punch that it's moving forward now."
The release said work on the property is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
All the council members present approved awarding the bid with the exception of John Radford, who voiced his support for the police department, but noted he wanted the city to pursue a different revenue approach other than the investor-purchased certificates of participation method the city opted to pursue. Radford has been consistent in his opposition to the funding approach since it was first floated.
Certificates of participation are a type of financing where the investors are repaid over a period of years and where the property — in this case, the police station — is the collateral in case of default.
The funding mechanism is not the usual way Idaho municipalities pay for new buildings. The state Constitution requires municipalities to hold a public vote and get two-thirds voter approval to take on debt, and large buildings have generally been paid for with bonds passed under this criterion. The Idaho Supreme Court said certificates of participation are legal in a 2015 case involving the Greater Boise Auditorium District, and they have been used for a few public construction projects, such as a jail expansion in Ada County and a new City Hall in Chubbuck.
Council member Thomas Hally acknowledged there were other ways the city could have funded the project, but that a bond would have been on top of taxes and that by using certificates of participation, the city will be able to pay off the debt through its budget.
The city will make payments of up to $2 million a year for up to 18 years, with an option to pay off the lease after 10 years.
Hally, who first joined the council in 2004, said the discussion about the need for a new police facility started then. He believes the new police station will be catalyst for future positive development in an area of the city that "hasn't been the most desirable."
Councilman Jim Francis praised the building's design and utility.
"Finally, we will have a (police) building that will welcome the community," he said.
Police operations are currently spread between eight different locations, with the main station being in space the city rents from Bonneville County in the downtown building where the county courts and government offices are housed.
The police department moved into its current primary location in 1978, a city news release said. Prior to that time the department historically had shared facilities with other city departments in City Hall, with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, and even occupied a small space on the second floor of a building on Park Avenue, the release said. In the 127-year history of the department, the department has not yet had a standalone and consolidated police facility.
Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw said the new facility is "terribly needed for the police but also for the public."
She said it's important for the public to have access with the police that doesn't involve talking to police officers in a hallway outside the department's offices at the courthouse, something she's witnessed first hand.
Councilmembers also noted the new facility will have a lobby in which residents can access the building without having to pass through a metal detector as is currently required in the county Law Enforcement Building.
“This will bring all of our law enforcement officers together under one roof and give citizens a place to connect with police officers personally," Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in the release.
Casper also noted the city plans to install a small tribute to the history of the site as the longtime home of the former commercial stockyards.
“We are so grateful for the community members, city directors and staff, council members and Mayor Casper who have recognized the need for this facility and have contributed to seeing this through," Idaho Falls Chief of Police Bryce Johnson said in the release. "… This facility will allow us to be more accessible and engaged with our community and to enhance the services we provide, which is only becoming more important as Idaho Falls grows.”
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 28.