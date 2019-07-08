An Idaho Falls man with Nazi tattoos was arrested Saturday after police discovered an explosive device on his motorcycle.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a call reporting a man on a motorcycle had chased and shot at a car on 17th Street.
An officer stopped the motorcycle near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Holmes Avenue. The rider, 32-year-old Jonathan Solberg, was carrying a hatchet, three guns and multiple knives, according to a police report.
Solberg was handcuffed while more officers arrived. A K-9 indicated there were drugs on the motorcycle.
While searching the bike, police found what appeared to be a cylindrical explosive device wrapped in duct tape with a fuse attached. Officers from the city and county bomb squads examined the devices and confirmed it was an explosive. The explosive was seized and safely disposed of.
Police also found pictures of a man who had been a victim in another explosive-related incident. According to the police report, several explosive devices similar to the one Solberg was found with were set off outside of the man’s apartment. The apartment building is located on South Yellowstone Avenue.
Idaho Falls Police Department Spokeswoman Jessica Clements said police are investigating the explosives. She said the explosives were small and not very powerful. The ones left at the apartment caused minimal damage and no one was injured.
Police also found a small amount of marijuana on Solberg.
The car Solberg was chasing had crashed after fleeing at high speeds. The driver was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment and is in stable condition. Two passengers were treated for minor injuries. One of the passengers was arrested for outstanding warrants.
Clements said police are investigating if Solberg is involved with any white supremacist or neo-Nazi groups.
Solberg was charged with unlawful possession of destructive devices or bombs, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bail was set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 19 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.