BLACKFOOT — Interim Bingham County Coroner James K. “Jimmy” Roberts has been charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County, according to a probable cause form filed Thursday, Oct. 13.
Roberts, 55, is running unopposed as a Republican in the Nov. 8 general election. Roberts had been serving as the chief deputy coroner before former county coroner Nick Hirschi left office May 26.
A statement issued late Monday afternoon and signed by eight elected officials of Bingham County — including the county prosecutor, sheriff, county clerk, treasurer, assessor, and the three county commissioners — requested Roberts’ resignation.
The letter says the pending case is a personal matter and those charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. It said personal distractions must not interrupt the service provided by the coroner’s office and when elected officials are facing criminal charges it places a burden on the county due to unwanted publicity and negativity.
Attempts to reach Roberts at the coroner’s office went to voicemail saying he was unavailable.
He was released on his own recognizance, according to court records.
The complaint filed in Ada County says that Roberts committed the crime on or about April 13 in Boise. It says that Roberts willfully had physical contact over or under the clothing of the alleged victim without consent and with the intent to degrade, humiliate, or demean the person touched. The complaint alleges that Roberts grabbed a woman’s breasts.
{span}A no-contact order has been issued barring Roberts from contact with the victim.{/span}
{span}County and Republican Party election officials say that Roberts’ name will remain on the ballot for the Nov. 8 vote.{/span}
{span}Roberts ran against Lisa Rowland, the wife of former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, in the May 17 primary election and received 72.74% of the vote for coroner.{/span}
{span}Craig Rowland resigned as sheriff effective Aug. 1 after facing charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and exhibition or use of a deadly weapon after he reportedly threatened a woman and several girls with a gun in November. The girls were part of a church group program that was giving Thanksgiving cards shaped like turkeys to people they were thankful for.{/span}
Misdemeanor sexual battery is punishable with up to a year in jail. No hearings have been scheduled in the case.
