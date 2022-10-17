Jimmy Roberts

Jimmy Roberts

BLACKFOOT — Interim Bingham County Coroner James K. “Jimmy” Roberts has been charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County, according to a probable cause form filed Thursday, Oct. 13.

Roberts, 55, is running unopposed as a Republican in the Nov. 8 general election. Roberts had been serving as the chief deputy coroner before former county coroner Nick Hirschi left office May 26.

