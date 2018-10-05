The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet Nov. 16 to determine who will replace retiring judge Ryan Boyer.
Boyer is scheduled to retire Jan. 31, one day before his 20th anniversary as a magistrate judge.
The list of applicants include:
• Scott Axline, a magistrate judge in Bannock County.
• Marc Bybee, a Canyon County public defender.
• Cleve Colson, the Bingham County prosecutor.
• Luke Hagelberg, a Bonner County deputy public defender.
• Tawnya Haines, a Bannock County public defender.
• David Hunt, an Ada County prosecutor.
• Manuel Murdoch, owner of Murdoch Law Office and a Bingham County public defender.
• Justin Paskett, a Canyon County deputy prosecutor.
• Neal Randall, conflict counsel for Bonneville County and federal CJA attorney.
• Randy Smith, a Canyon County public defender.
• Nicholas Staley, a trial judge for Shoshone Bannock Tribes.
• Scott Stufflebeam, owner of Attorney Scott D. Stufflebeam Family LLC.
• Brendon Taylor, a partner at Merrill & Merrill Chtd.
• Jeffrey Thomason, Idaho Falls City Prosecutor.
• Joshua Wickard, an Ada County deputy public defender.
The commission sent questionnaires to attorneys statewide to evaluate the applicants. Public questionnaires can be found at the Bingham County Courthouse in Blackfoot. Under Idaho Code 59-502, a magistrate judge is paid $123,400 per year.