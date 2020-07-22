Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a Blackfoot man Tuesday for reported sexual exploitation of a child.
Tyler G. Liddle, 32, was booked into the Bingham County Jail, an Attorney General's Office news release said. He is reported to have possessed sexually exploitative material.
The Blackfoot Police Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Postal Inspection Service, District 7 Probation and Parole Office, and Bingham County prosecuting attorney’s office all assisted the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit with the arrest, the release said.
The attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.
Sexual exploitation of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000 or by both.