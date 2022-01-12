A Bingham County man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman with a knife.
Justin Garcia, 34, reportedly told the victim he was going to kill her because he believed she was in a relationship with another man. He also reportedly threatened to kill that man, referring to him repeatedly by a racist slur.
Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the residence around 5:15 p.m. The victim said Garcia came to her residence and was angry. She said she told him to leave multiple times and that he refused.
The victim said Garcia had his hand in his pockets while at her residence. She asked him if he was carrying the knife, and he reportedly pulled it out of his pocket. She said he began pointing the knife at her and telling her he was going to kill her.
The victim said Garcia touched her with the blade of the knife, and that was when she called the police. Garcia reportedly punched through the glass of her door and left the residence.
Deputies went to Garcia's residence, where a woman told them he was inside. As the deputies entered, he reportedly jumped out a window. The deputies told Garcia he was not under arrest and that they just wanted to talk to him, but Garcia fled on foot.
The deputies spoke to Garcia's probation officer, who issued a warrant for his arrest.
One of the deputies later saw Garcia outside his residence and approached him. He reportedly admitted to punching through a window at the victim's residence. The deputy arrested him without incident.
Garcia was charged with misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. A felony enhancement was attached to each case, one for consecutive felony sentences and a persistent violator enhancement. Due to those enhancements, he is facing a minimum sentence of five years in prison and up to a life sentence.
Garcia is being held in the Bingham County Jail on $150,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 in the Bingham County Courthouse.