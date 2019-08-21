A Bingham County man is facing charges after he was caught sexually assaulting an underage girl.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim's mother walked in on Alejandro Mateo, 20, having sex with her 14-year-old daughter.
The mother called law enforcement and a Bingham County Sheriff's Office Deputy interviewed Mateo and the victim. The deputy learned they had been having sex for months.
Under Idaho law, minors cannot consent to sexual activity with adults more than three years older than them, and sexual activity is a crime on the part of the adult.
Mateo was charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, punishable with up to life in prison. If convicted, he would have to register as a sex offender upon release.
Mateo's bail is set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. He was bound over to district court on Aug. 1.