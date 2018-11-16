Bingham County Prosecutor Cleve Colson will be the county's next magistrate judge after his predecessor, Judge Ryan Boyer, retires.
The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission announced the decision in a news release Friday. The release states Colson was chosen from four candidates interviewed by the commission. Boyer announced in October he plans to retire Jan. 31, one day before the 20th anniversary of his first day as a judge.
Colson has been the elected Bingham County Prosecutor since 2013. He was Bannock County's Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor from 2005 until 2013. He serves as the chair of the Executive Committee of Eastern Idaho Partnership and has previously served as a board member of the Idaho Prosecuting Attorney's Association. Colson graduated from University of Idaho Law School in 2005.
Magistrate judges serve for an 18 month probationary period, after which voters will decide in a retention election whether to grant Colson another four years on the job.
Colson was unavailable for comment. Seventh Judicial District Court Administrative Assistant Jenny Shults said she is unsure who would replace Colson as interim prosecutor.