Editor's note: This news release has been updated to correct Jeffrey Phelps' first name.
———
On December 27, 2019 at about 9:31 pm the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a welfare check at a residence North West of Blackfoot.
When officers arrived they could see a person sitting in a chair. They had to breach the door so they could check on the people in the house. Officers found Bevin Chippewa age 45 in a bedroom and it appeared that he had been shot and killed. Officers also found a Jeffrey Phelps age 50 in the living room in a chair that appeared to have committed suicide.
Detectives were called and it was determined that this was murder/suicide. Detectives are still investigating this so there will be no further press release until Monday morning.