A Blackfoot man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly attacked a woman with the intent to rape her.
Blackfoot Police Department officers responded to a residence Sunday evening after the victim called 911 to report Karl England, 25, had hit her and attempted to take her pants off.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim and England were watching television when England reportedly pulled down his pants and demanded the victim perform oral sex.
The victim told police she asked England what he was doing. He then reportedly tried to sexually assault the victim. She said she struggled with England, kicked him and forced him to get away from her as he tried to pull her pants down.
After the struggle, England reportedly stopped and walked away.
The affidavit states the victim believed England was under the influence of drugs during the incident.
England admitted to police he grabbed the victim's hair when she refused his sexual advances, but did not admit to otherwise trying to force himself on the victim.
England was charged with battery with intent to commit a serious felony, punishable with up to 20 years in prison. His bond was set at $100,000. A no-contact order was issued between England and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 16 in Bingham County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.