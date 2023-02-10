A Blackfoot man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly attacked a woman with the intent to rape her. 

Blackfoot Police Department officers responded to a residence Sunday evening after the victim called 911 to report Karl England, 25, had hit her and attempted to take her pants off. 


