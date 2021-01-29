A Blackfoot man who reportedly contacted a 14-year-old girl and told her to send him nude photographs has been arrested.
The victim's mother reported Andrew Ray Young, 33, to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office in December.
The mother told the detective Young had traveled to their home to deliver drugs to the victim and to attempt to meet with her.
The victim said she had been communicating with Young via SnapChat for a year. During those interactions, the victim reportedly sent nude photos of herself to Young, who responded by sending nude photos of himself.
The mother learned of the interactions between Young and the victim, and knew he was an adult.
The victim said she had been scared to meet Young when he arrived at her home to deliver marijuana and drug paraphernalia. When the mother learned of the drugs, she reportedly confronted Young on Facebook. According to the affidavit, Young responded that he was trying to help the victim and claimed the marijuana was meant for medical purposes.
A search warrant was issued for Young's home, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recovered several digital devices. The affidavit states 38 nude photos of the victim were found, as were conversations on social media between Young and the victim.
Young was charged with five counts of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material, punishable with up to 10 years in prison each. He also was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, punishable with up to five years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Young and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in Bonneville District Court.