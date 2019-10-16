A Blackfoot man has been charged after he poured gasoline around a house and threatened to light it on fire with a family inside.
According to the probable cause affidavit, one of the victims said Richard Jansen, 58, was intoxicated on Oct. 3. She said Jansen was angry and began pouring gasoline outside the house and threatening to light it on fire. Jansen had also been living at the residence.
The victim said she was afraid Jansen would act on his threat. She fled the residence and called 911.
Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived and attempted to talk Jansen down. Jansen initially ignored instructions to exit the house and made threats toward the deputies. According to the affidavit, Jansen was yelling about demons and making other random utterances.
Jansen then said he would exit, but the deputies "were not going to like what happens."
Jansen exited the house by jumping out of a second-story window. He did not appear to be injured in the fall. The deputies drew their Tasers and ordered him to place his hands on the back of his head, to which Jansen complied. He continued to threaten a deputy who placed handcuffs on his hands.
The deputies attempted to read Jansen his Miranda rights and ask him about the incident, but Jansen shouted over them, according to the report.
Jansen was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor punishable with up to six months in jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Bingham County Courthouse.