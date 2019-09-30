A Blackfoot man was arrested Sept. 18 after a child reported witnessing him beat a woman in front of her.
Manuel Cazares Torres, 52, repeatedly hit and kicked the victim, according to the criminal complaint.
Court records state the victim was bleeding from her nose and cheek. The complaint also says Torres shoved the 16-year-old girl who witnessed and reported the incident.
Torres was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child, punishable with up to 20 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery, punishable with up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
Torres was released from jail after posting bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Bingham County Courthouse.