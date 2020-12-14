A Blackfoot man was arrested Nov. 22 after he reportedly raped and choked a woman.
The criminal complaint states Dillon Wayne Mathews, 22, was charged with multiple felonies, including rape, attempted strangulation, felony domestic battery in the presence of a child, and two counts of battery on an officer, as well as misdemeanor false imprisonment.
The victim told police she and Mathews had consensual sex. According to the affidavit, she said Mathews then demanded they engage in another sex act. The victim said she told him no, and that he then raped her, causing her extreme pain.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Blackfoot Police Department officers responded after receiving a 911 call from the victim. The dispatcher told police she heard a struggle and somebody say "stop" during the call.
When officers arrived, they heard an argument inside about the police presence. The officers forced their way in, according to the affidavit, believing Mathews was either attempting to grab a weapon or flee the residence.
Police evacuated the victim and children at the residence before searching for Mathews. As the officers approached the bedroom, Mathews reportedly exited and charged at one of the officers. A struggle ensued before the officers detained him.
Mathews reportedly kicked several officers after he was handcuffed. The affidavit states police could smell alcohol on Mathews' breath.
The victim was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital. Police reported they observed she had a black eye and a bloody nose when they arrived.
The victim told officers about the rape when questioned by police. She said Mathews hit her several times after the incident, punching and kicking her multiple times.
When officers arrived, Mathews reportedly attempted to strangle the victim.
Rape is punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. Attempted strangulation is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Felony domestic battery in the presence of a child is punishable with up to 20 years in prison. Battery on an officer is punishable with up to five years in prison.
Mathews' bond was set at $250,000. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Bingham District Court.