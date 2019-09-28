A Blackfoot man has been arrested after he reportedly hid a camera in a private bathroom to record women using it.
Kory West, 34, was living in the residence’s basement rent-free for about a year, according to the probable cause affidavit. The other residents called the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 after they discovered a camera hidden in the bathroom’s smoke detector.
The other residents checked West’s room and found more than 300 pieces of underwear, ranging from child sizes to adult.
The residents accessed a computer belonging to West and found video recordings of themselves in the bathroom. Some of the videos also recorded guests who had visited the residence.
West had also recorded himself adjusting the camera hidden in the smoke detector.
The victims identified some, but not all of the underwear found as their own. They said West had recently been refusing to return to the house to unlock his room.
West was arrested Wednesday in Bear Lake County, according to a Blackfoot Police Department news release. The release says law enforcement believe there were other victims and are continuing to investigate West. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 208-785-1235 or the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at 208-785-4400.
West was charged with four counts of video voyeurism and one count of burglary, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10 in the Bingham County Courthouse.