A Blackfoot man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly punched an Idaho Falls Police Department officer in the chest.
Police were called to a woman's home after Travis Wyatt Packer, 31, refused to leave her residence. The woman said Packer was drunk and that she would not allow her to stay at her residence while he was intoxicated.
The responding officers told Packer multiple times he needed to leave, but he did not respond. The probable cause affidavit states police found him difficult to reason with due to his intoxication.
Police warned Packer that if he refused to leave, he could be arrested. Packer agreed to leave, and the woman offered to drive him anywhere he wanted to go. Police assisted Packer to the woman's car, as he had difficulties walking.
The officers followed the woman and Packer to the Behavioral Health Crisis Center. While at the center, Packer reportedly became agitated and refused to speak to security personnel.
Packer then reportedly walked to the entrance where one of the officers was standing and punched him in the stomach.
Packer was arrested and taken to Bonneville County Jail. As he exited the police car, the officer noticed blood on Packer's face. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being returned to jail.
Packer was charged with battery on a peace officer, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $15,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in Bonneville District Court.