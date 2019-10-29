A Blackfoot man was arrested Oct. 21 after he reportedly used a BB gun to shoot his roommate.
Juan Cruz Chavez, 20, was arguing with the victim when a fight broke out that ended with the shooting, according to a Blackfoot Police Department report.
Witnesses at the residence told police the victim had likely been high on methamphetamine. They said Chavez became angry when the victim asked for a cigarette.
When police arrived, Chavez and the victim were both on the front porch of the residence. The victim had two injuries, one on his hand and the other on his head. The detective who wrote the report indicated the injuries matched those typically caused by pellet guns.
Chavez was arrested. During interrogation, he said he was striking the victim with the gun when it went off and shot the victim. He said the victim had tried to hit him first.
At the Bingham County jail, a detective found a meth pipe hidden in Chavez's shoe. The pipe appeared to have meth residue on it.
Chavez was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Bingham County Courthouse.