A Blackfoot man is facing sex abuse charges after he reportedly met with a 15-year-old girl to have sex.
Keigan Love, 21, contacted the victim on Facebook on July 12, according to a probable cause affidavit submitted by the Bingham County Sheriff's Office. The victim said Love asked her to send him lewd pictures of herself and sent a sexual photo of himself to her.
The victim said she met with Love later that day and had sex. The victim reported the sexual encounter to her parents two days later, and they contacted law enforcement. The victim was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital for a sexual assault examination. She later went to the Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.
Investigators searched the victim's phone and obtained a search warrant for Love's Facebook account, but did not find the photos or messages. The victim told law enforcement Love told her to delete the messages and photos. A detective contacted Love's attorney for an interview, but was told Love did not want to speak to law enforcement.
Love was charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison. He was also charged with sexual abuse of a minor, punishable with up to 25 years in prison.