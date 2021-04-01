A Blackfoot man has been charged with second-degree kidnapping after he reportedly hit a woman and forced her into a car in Idaho Falls before driving away.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Alberto Jose Tafoya, 24, stopped the car and fled on foot when he saw witnesses to the altercation were following him.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of the incident at around 4:36 p.m. on March 18, at the intersection of Elm Street and North Water Avenue, near the Museum of Idaho. Police located the car and found two women, one of whom was the victim.
The affidavit states the victim's face was covered in blood. The other woman, a passerby who stopped to help the victim, said she saw a man flee the vehicle on foot. The passerby left the scene before she could be identified by police, according to the report.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department's Emergency Medical Services responded to treat the victim. She said the car belonged to her mother. Police took pictures of blood splatter in the car, as well as the victim's injuries.
The victim said she and Tafoya had been driving to help a friend of his. She said she had dated Tafoya for two years, and that the relationship had been tense due to cheating. She said they were drinking alcohol and arguing until she told Tafoya she was going to walk to her brother's house.
The victim said Tafoya then exited the car and punched her multiple times until she fell. He then reportedly picked the victim up by her feet and forced her into the car and drove away.
The victim said Tafoya kept saying people saw what happened and that he was going to jail. She said he noticed a driver following them, pulled over and fled on foot.
The affidavit states the victim had trouble speaking due to an injury to her jaw. Her nose was reportedly swollen, and she appeared to have bitten into her lower lip hard enough to draw blood.
Police did not find Tafoya in the area. After the victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, she received a text message from him saying "Wow, lol."
In a phone call listened to by police, the victim confronted Tafoya about the incident. Tafoya said she did not know what she was talking about and accused the victim of making up the incident.
According to court records, a warrant was issued for Tafoya's arrest on March 22. The warrant was returned Thursday, indicating he was arrested on or before that date.
Second-degree kidnapping is punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to 25 years. Tafoya was also charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 14 in Bonneville District Court.