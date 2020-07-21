A Blackfoot man is facing multiple sex crime charges after he reportedly sexually assaulted a teen girl in 2018.
Gabriel Robles, 23, came under investigation in January 2019 after a Bingham County Sheriff's Office detective interviewed the victim, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim, whose age is not detailed in the report aside from noting she was in high school at the time, told the detective the rape happened at Robles' apartment. The most recent incident happened in November 2018. The victim said she was at a friend's house when Robles and his roommate picked her up and took her to their residence. While there, Robles reportedly raped the victim, according to the affidavit.
The victim told police there were other incidents in which she was sexually assaulted by Robles between May and August 2017.
The detective interviewed Robles' roommate, who said the victim had been at their residence to play a tabletop game similar to Dungeons and Dragons. The roommate recalled that the victim had been alone with Robles in his bedroom after the last game. He said he did not know what happened in the bedroom.
Robles also told police he had met with the victim to play a tabletop game, and that the last session had been in November 2018. He said that when he and the victim went up to his bedroom, it was to talk. He denied they had sex, claiming he had only "hugged and cuddled."
Robles also denied there was any sexual activity between him and the victim in 2017.
The probable cause affidavit did not specify whether any of the incidents were forced. Under Idaho law, a minor cannot consent to sex with an adult more than three years their senior. Any sexual activity between an adult and a minor is a crime on the part of the adult.
Robles was charged with two counts of rape, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. He was also charged with lewd conduct with a minor, also punishable with up to life in prison.
Robles was not arrested when the charges were filed in March. Instead, a summons was issued and he made his first appearance in court in May.
After a preliminary hearing, Robles was bound over to district court and arraigned Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 6 in the Bingham County Courthouse.