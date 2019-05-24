A Blackfoot man charged with sexually abusing a child has been apprehended after he failed to appear for his arraignment.
Tristton Brumfield, 22, was charged in March with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor after a teenage girl reported he had sex with her despite the fact she was underage. Multiple witnesses said they had seen Brumfield having sex with the victim.
Brumfield was scheduled to be arraigned on April 25, but failed to appear. The judge issued a warrant for his arrest. According to the iCourt Portal, Brumfield's warrant was returned Tuesday. He was arraigned on the charges and his bond was set at $20,000.
Lewd conduct with a minor is punishable with up to life in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Bingham County Courthouse.
Tristton Brumfield's brother, Bryce Brumfield, is facing the same charges for raping the same victim. The two were living on the same property as the victim during the summer of 2018.
Bryce Brumfield was not arrested, and instead the court issued a summons. Bryce Brumfield appeared for his arraignment according to the iCourt Portal, unlike his brother. He was bound over to district court on May 16 and will be arraigned on June 10 by District Judge Darren Simpson.