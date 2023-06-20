Karl England
Karl England

 Bingham County Sheriff's Office Photo

A 25-year-old Blackfoot man was sentenced to prison Tuesday following a plea agreement.

Karl J. England pleaded guilty to battery with intent to commit a serious felony. Judge Darren B. Simpson sentenced England to 20 years in prison with six years determinate and 14 years indeterminate, a Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office news release said.


