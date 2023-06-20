A 25-year-old Blackfoot man was sentenced to prison Tuesday following a plea agreement.
Karl J. England pleaded guilty to battery with intent to commit a serious felony. Judge Darren B. Simpson sentenced England to 20 years in prison with six years determinate and 14 years indeterminate, a Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office news release said.
England had been arrested Feb. 5. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim and England were watching television when England reportedly pulled down his pants and demanded the victim perform oral sex.
The victim told police she asked England what he was doing. He then reportedly tried to sexually assault the victim. She said she struggled with England, kicked him and forced him to get away from her as he tried to pull her pants down.
After the struggle, England reportedly stopped and walked away.
The affidavit stated that the victim believed England was under the influence of drugs during the incident.
England admitted to police he grabbed the victim’s hair when she refused his sexual advances, but did not admit to otherwise trying to force himself on her.
At sentencing, Simpson also imposed a civil judgment of $4,000 in favor of the victim and a $3,000 fine, the release said. England also must register as a sex offender.
Simpson also ordered that the sentence is to run consecutively to his unrelated Bonneville County case.
At the time of his February arrest, England was on probation for a Jan. 24 felony conviction for grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property.
He was given a discretionary sentience of 180 days in that case with an underlying prison sentence of two to eight years. He was also sentenced to five years of felony probation. England’s probation was revoked March 9.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.