A Blackfoot man who kicked an officer responding to a domestic violence call was sentenced Monday to four years of probation.
Jason Dean Hill, 31, was arrested in August after hurting the officer, himself, and a woman. According to court records, dispatchers warned the officer that Hill could be heard yelling at and hitting the woman during the phone call.
When the officer arrived, Hill was bleeding from his hand, an injury caused by breaking several household items. Broken glass and mirror shards littered the floor, and Hill refused to speak with officers.
Police handcuffed Hill and held him against a wall due to the domestic violence and his refusal to cooperate. Hill attempted to kick off the wall to break free, so the officers instead held him to the ground. While an officer was attempting to secure his legs, Hill kicked him twice in the groin.
According to the victim, Hill had been angry all day and injured his hand by breaking a mirror when she called 911.
Hill was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, felony domestic assault and resisting or obstructing officers. Hill pleaded guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer as part of a plea agreement. The other charges were dropped. He was given an underlying sentence of two to five years in prison.