A Blackfoot man who beat a woman and tried to force her into a car was sentenced to four years of probation on Aug. 9.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Alberto Tafoya, 24 to serve probation with an underlying sentence of two to six years in prison. He also must attend a problem-solving court program for domestic violence and drug use.
Tafoya was originally charged with second-degree kidnapping and felony domestic battery. The kidnapping charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The victim told police she and Tafoya had been arguing in the car when she said she would walk instead. Tafoya responded by exiting the car and punching the victim multiple times. He then picked her up and forced her back into the car before driving away.
Tafoya realized people likely saw what happened and worried he was going to jail, according to the victim's statement. She said he noticed a car was following them, and that he stopped the car and fled on foot.
The victim struggled to speak due to an injury to her jaw, and her nose was swollen and bleeding. She was also bleeding from her tongue after she had bitten into it during the attack.
In addition to probation, Tafoya was ordered to pay $1,675.50 in fines and fees.