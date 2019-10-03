A 47-year-old Blackfoot man will spend more than 17 years in prison for his part in a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Steven Tobin was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court to 17 1/2 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced in a news release. Tobin pleaded guilty to the federal drug offense on Nov. 8, 2018.
According to court records, between May 2016 and August 2017, Tobin was the leader and organizer of a drug distribution conspiracy, the release said. Tobin imported methamphetamine into Idaho and directed other dealers to distribute it. Between May 2016 and August 2017, Tobin distributed more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine. These activities culminated in a search of Tobin’s residence on June 12, 2017, where officers found 6.7 pounds of methamphetamine, $30,632, and 49 firearms, the release said.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Idaho State Police.
The indictment was the result of a joint investigation by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force. The program is a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that supplies supplemental federal funding to federal and state agencies.